Rajinikanth and Dhanush Congratulate Suriya For Soorarai Pottru's 5 Wins At 68th National Award

Rajinikanth and Dhanush were among the many stars who wished Suriya as his film Soorarai Pottru won five big awards at the 68th National Awards. The film emerged as the Best Film of 2020 at the awards show while Suriya was awarded Best Actor, which he shared with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Aparrna Balamurali was honoured with Best Actress for her performance in Soorarai Pottru. The film has also won Best Film and Best Original Screenplay. GV Prakash won the fifth award for the film, Best Background Music, and deservingly so.

Taking to Twitter, Thalaivar Rajinikanth penned a sweet note in Tamil for the actor. “#NationalFilmAwards My heartiest congratulations and appreciation to Suriya @Suriya_offl who won the National Film Award, the film director and all the award-winning film artists," he tweeted.

Dhanush, who won the Best Actor award at the 67th National Awards for his performance in Asuran, also reached out to Suriya on Twitter and congratulated him on his win. “A big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially @Suriya_offl sir and my good friend @gvprakash A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud," the actor tweeted.

Suriya is yet to react to Rajinikanth’s tweet at the time of reporting, he replied to Dhanush and thanked him for the message. He also wished him on The Gray Man’s release. “Thank you dear @dhanushkraja best wishes for #TheGrayMan," he said.

Chiranjeevi also wished Suriya not only winning a National Award but also for his birthday. “Hearty Congrats to my dearest @Suriya_offl on the National Best Actor Award!! It’s even more special coming on the eve of your birthday💐!! Many Many Happy Returns of the Day & Wishing you Many many more accolades along the way!!" he tweeted. Suriya replied, “Sir!!! Thank you so much."

Speaking with News18 Showsha, GV Prakash said that he was thankful that his work was recognized. “We work hard, we do our best, if we get recognised, I am very happy and thankful," he said. He added, “I had no idea that I was getting it. I was going for a shoot actually, I was in the car and suddenly Sudha called. ‘Hey, hey, (she excitedly greeted him) you won the National Award,’ she said. ‘What are you saying?’ (he replied). I didn’t know, it was a big surprise for me," he said.

