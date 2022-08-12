Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Attend Audio Launch of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The magnum opus features a stellar star cast which includes Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Nasser, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, and Prabhu.

Ponniyin Selvan revolves around the rise of the mighty Chola dynasty. The makers of the film are marketing Ponniyin Selvan as a magnum opus, which will showcase the “Golden Age of Tamils". Consequently, Ponniyin Selvan has generated tremendous hype on social media. Now reports suggest that superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will attend the audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan. It is worth noting that this will only increase the frenzy around Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus.

Reportedly, the makers have planned to organise a grand event for the audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan. The event will be held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Reports also suggest that Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will grace the audio launch of the much-awaited film.

Last month, a terrific one-minute teaser video of Ponniyin Selvan was released by the makers. The teaser provides a glimpse into the grand retelling of events that led to the Chola dynasty becoming a powerful empire in the 10th century.

The teaser promises a grand visual spectacle for the audience which includes spectacular battle scenes, sea voyages, sieges and political drama. In the teaser, actors Vikram and Karthi can be seen in the role of Aditya Karikalan and the warrior prince Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan respectively.

In the film, Aishwarya Rai is essaying the role of Nandini and Trisha is portraying the role of Chola princess Kundavai Pirattiyar. Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel of the same name, which was published in 1955.

