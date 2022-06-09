Rajinikanth Attends Annaatthe Co-star Nayanthara's Wedding, Hands Over Mangalsutra to Vignesh Shivan: Reports

Megastar Rajinikanth was among the high-profile guests to attend actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s wedding on June 9. Reports say that the Thalaiva was an integral part of the wedding rituals, and he was the one who handed over the mangalsutra to Vignesh Shivan, who then tied it around Nayanthara’s neck. The 71-year-old actor gave his blessings to the newlyweds.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram on June 9. The big fat wedding had the who’s who of Kollywood in attendance, including Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi. Rajinikanth was one of the first few guests to arrive at the wedding, and is said to have handed over the mangalsutra to Vignesh Shivan during the ceremony.

No cameras and mobile phones were reportedly allowed inside the venue. Groom Vignesh Shivan shared the first photos from the wedding on social media. In one of the photos, Vignesh can be seen putting the mangalsutra on Nayanthara.

Rajinikanth last appeared on the big screen in the Koratla Siva directed Annaatthe. The film follows the relationship of Kaalaiyan, a village president, and his sister, Thanga Meenatchi. While Rajinikanth portrays the character of Kaalaiyan in the cop drama, Nayanthara is shown as advocate Pattamal, Kaalaiyaan’s lady love. Annaatthe was released on 4 November last year and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2021.

