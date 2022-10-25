Rajinikanth Celebrates Diwali With Daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Grandsons Yatra And Linga; Pic

On the occasion of Diwali, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared pictures of her celebrations with her family. Her new social media post featured her kids- Yatra Raja and Linga Raja, Aishwaryaa’s father and superstar Rajinikanth. In the pictures, Aishwaryaa was seen applying turmeric on her kids’ feet, while Rajinikanth enjoyed the moment as he carefully watched them perform the rituals. The other picture showed her all dressed in traditional attire and bursting crackers. Along with the photos, Aishwarya wrote, “Love and Light from ours to yours" with the hashtag ‘happy deepavali’. Take a look at the post below.

The pictures shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were enough to leave fans excited. The comment section is filled with best wishes for the family on the special occasion. One of the users wrote, “Love the pictures. Happy Diwali". Another user wrote, “Seeing a Mass superstar being a grandfather is very cute to see". A third user wrote, “Just wow".

Earlier, several videos of Rajinikanth greeting fans surfaced online. On Diwali, October 24, the superstar interacted with fans outside his residence in Poes Garden, Chennai. This made his fans’ Diwali even more special. He appeared at his residence’s front gate, waved, and gave his fans flying kisses. Fans were super elated and shared pictures of the same online.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is ecstatic about his new film, Jailer. The film, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is an action comedy starring superstar, Rajinikanth. The film, Jailer, also stars Kannada stars Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. The technical team includes cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan, editor R Nirmal, and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The actor began filming for the movie a few months ago. He was spotted arriving at the Jailer filming location in Cuddalore a few weeks ago. While on his way to the sets, he lowered his car’s windowpanes and greeted his fans with folded hands. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the shooting location and his caravan to catch a glimpse of Rajinikanth.

