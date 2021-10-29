Actor Rajinikanth Undergoes Heart Procedure at Chennai Hospital, Likely To Be Discharged Soon

Actor Rajinikanth underwent a heart procedure this morning at Kauvery hospital, a hospital statement said.

The Kauvery hospital, in a statement, said: “Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted in Kavery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai on Thursday following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization. The procedure was performed successfully today and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from hospital in a few days," the medical bulletin said.

Actor Rajinikanth had returned from Delhi on Wednesday, after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke award. He had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

Advertisement

>Also Read: Rajinikanth ‘Doing Fine and Resting’ in Hospital, Likely to Be Discharged Before Annaatthe Release

The 71-year-old actor is likely to be discharged from the hospital before the release of his film, Annaatthe.

Y. Gee Mahendran, who spoke to the media after visiting Rajinikanth in the hospital, said, “He’s resting at the hospital right now. I’m not sure of the treatment he’s getting, but he’s fine. He would be released before the release of Annaatthe." Sources close to the top star said on Thursday night that the 70-year-old was undergoing routine medical examination at the hospital in Chennai. “It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed told PTI. According to sources, the actor is likely to be treated for four days. “He is undergoing tests. He is fine and it’s just a regular check-up," a hospital spokesperson told News18. Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughter Aishwarya Dhanush and his brother-in-law Ravichander were with him at the hospital. Speaking to News18, Latha Rajinikanth had said, “Nothing to worry." Rajinikanth had previously been admitted to the hospital in December last year for severe blood pressure fluctuations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.