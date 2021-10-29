Rajinikanth 'Doing Fine and Resting' in Hospital, Likely to Be Discharged Before Annaatthe Release

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Kauvery hospital on Thursday night, is doing fine and resting, his relative and actor Y. Gee Mahendran has confirmed. The Thalaiva is likely to be discharged from the hospital before the release of his film, Annaatthe. Y. Gee Mahendran, who spoke to the media after visiting Rajinikanth in the hospital, said, “He’s resting at the hospital right now. I’m not sure of the treatment he’s getting, but he’s fine. He would be released before the release of Annaatthe."

Sources close to the top star said on Thursday night that the 70-year-old was undergoing routine medical examination at the hospital in Chennai. “It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed told PTI. According to sources, the actor is likely to be treated for four days.

“He is undergoing tests. He is fine and it’s just a regular check-up," a hospital spokesperson told News18. Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughter Aishwarya Dhanush and his brother-in-law Ravichander were with him at the hospital. Speaking to News18, Latha Rajinikanth had said, “Nothing to worry." Rajinikanth had previously been admitted to the hospital in December last year for severe blood pressure fluctuations.

The 70-year old actor was in Delhi a few days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. On Thursday, he attended a special screening of Annaatthe with his family. Annaatthe, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, is set to hit the screens on November 4, coinciding with Diwali.

