Rajinikanth Dubs For His Baba Re-release, Viral Pics Get Fans Excited

Fans who have been waiting for the re-release of Baba are in for a treat as a new update regarding the film has surfaced online. A photo of Rajnikanth being busy during the dubbing session has gone viral on the internet. On Monday, November 28, trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared an unseen photo of the superstar that is truly unmissable.

In the picture, Rajnikanth is seen sitting on an armchair as she goes through his script. One can also notice the mic placed in front of him. The actor is wearing a traditional white outfit. Along with the picture, Ramesh Bala wrote, “Superstar Rajinikanth while dubbing for Baba re-release new scenes in New edit".

Take a look at the post below:

Fans are quite excited about the upcoming film. One of the users wrote, “Trailer will be on fire". Another user said, “Baba re-release I’m waiting for the big screen on Thalaivar". Fans are waiting for the film to release in Hindi as well. The third user wrote, “We are waiting for the baba release in Hindi version".

Baba, a 2002 cult classic starring Rajinikanth, will soon be re-released in theatres. The film has been re-edited and digitally enhanced to appeal to today’s audience. Furthermore, its songs have been remixed to give them a more modern feel. The supernatural action-thriller is being helmed by Suresh Krissna and bankrolled by Thalaivar himself.

Baba was reportedly a commercial flop at the box office during its release but it later went on to become popular among Rajinikanth fans. According to India Today, Baba’s producers are planning to re-release the film on Rajinikanth’s birthday. Suresh Krissna, the film’s director, has reportedly added new scenes and is currently working on the final edit.

The film Baba centred on an atheist who has a life-altering experience. The film led an impressive cast such as Rajinikanth, Amrish Puri, Manisha Koirala, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The song for the film is composed by AR Rahman. The movie received mixed to negative reviews and was a box office flop. Rajinikanth then took a break from acting. He eventually returned with Chandramukhi (2005), which was a box-office success.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also working on his upcoming film titled Jailer. The movie is being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is likely to hit the silver screens in April 2023

