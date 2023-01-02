Rajinikanth Fans School Journalist Bismi Over His ‘Former Superstar’ Comment

Superstar Rajinikanth has been one of the leading faces of Tamil cinema for over four decades now. With his natural charm and swag, he can still give younger actors tough competition. His last few films may not have performed well at the box office, but his fandom remains intact. A recent incident has proven that his fans are still in love with this legendary actor and would not stand any detrimental statement made about him.

It all happened when film journalist Bismi made a statement about Rajinikanth. The journalist, who runs a YouTube channel, called Rajinikanth a ‘former superstar’. It is known that Rajinikanth is generally referred to as a superstar in the industry, and all his films open with the emblem ‘Superstar’ as well. Recently, at the audio launch of the Vijay-starrer Varisu, actor R Sarathkumar referred to Vijay as the next superstar. On that note, Bismi had made a YouTube video where he called Vijay a superstar, and referred to Rajinikanth as a former superstar.

In all probability, he meant no disrespect, but he has irked Rajini fans, who allegedly barged into his office on New Year’s day and created a ruckus. Rajini fans were offended by the term ‘former’ and got into an argument with Bismi over the same. They even attacked Vijay with some vulgar words, as is evident from the video.

Recently, a feud broke out between Vijay and Ajith Kumar fans, after the producer of Varisu, Dil Raju, had called Vijay a bigger star than Ajith.

Rajinikanth is next slated to appear in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer.

