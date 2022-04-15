Rajinikanth Greets Fans on Tamil New year; Receives Lotus and Shawl

Superstar Rajinikanth greeted his fans outside his house on the occasion of Tamil New Year on Thursday. The actor was spotted smiling ear to ear while greeting his fans assembled outside his house in Chennai.

The chants of Thalaiva Thalavia echoed as soon as the fans got a glimpse of the superstar.

The 71-year-old actor also received a lotus and a shawl a fan brought for him.

Many stars, including Sivakarthikeyan, Karthi, and others have also wished fans on Tamil New Year. Tollywood star Ram Charan wished his Tamil fans a Happy New Year, while Suriya posted a video wishing the fans.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s next. The film has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 169. The shooting of the film is scheduled to begin in August. The music for the film will be given by Anirudh Ravichander.

Thalaivar 169 will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached for the role of the female lead in the film, while Priyanka Mohan is also expected to play an important role.

Sivakarthikeyan will be making a cameo appearance in the film, according to the reports. Vadivelu will also be seen reuniting with the Superstar for the film.

Thalaivar 169, which is billed as a comedy thriller, will feature superstar Rajinikanth in a humorous role. The superstar was so impressed with director Nelson’s previous directorial ventures that he immediately said yes to the story idea, reports say.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the action flick Annaatthe, which was released on 4 November 2021. The film featured Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Abhimanyu Singh alongside Rajanikanth.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.