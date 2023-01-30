Home » News » Movies » Rajinikanth Issues Notice To Prevent Unauthorised Use Of His Name And Image

Rajinikanth Issues Notice To Prevent Unauthorised Use Of His Name And Image

Rajinikanth’s legal counsel Subbiah Elambharathi issued the notice on behalf of the legend.

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 13:51 IST

Rajinikanth, one of the stalwarts in the Indian film industry, has issued a notice, warning of civil and criminal proceedings against anyone who tries to infringe on the actor’s personality and celebrity rights. This notice has been issued by Rajinikanth’s legal counsel Subbiah Elambharathi on his behalf. The council stated, “Our client is an actor of humongous reputation having acted in films across languages for decades. His charisma and nature as an actor L and a human being have earned him the title “Superstar" called upon by millions of his fans worldwide. The sheer proportion of his fan base and his respect across the film industry is unmatched and indisputable. Any damage or violation to his reputation or persona would entail great loss to our client having its effect over many spheres."

The legal notice also stated that the Kabali actor has exclusive rights to his personality and any unauthorised use of it will be considered a serious offence. This offence includes the usage of his name, image and likeness on merchandise, advertisements and other commercial ventures without his consent. According to the notice, any individual or organisation who violates these rights will be subjected to criminal proceedings, including fines and imprisonment. The notice also clarifies that Thalaivar (Rajinikanth’s other name) has taken this step so that his fans are not misled by unauthorised products bearing his name and image. This notice by the Lingaa actor shows his determination to stop unauthorised activities, selling false claims and counterfeit merchandise in his name.

Next, Rajinikanth will also headline the film Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Jailer has been in the spotlight for quite some time and it became the talk of the tinsel town again after one of the most prominent Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff was in talks for playing a pivotal role.

As stated in reports, scenes involving Jackie will be filmed in Hyderabad. In a conversation with The Times of India, Jackie’s spokesperson said that he is reading the script and analysing the importance of his character.

