Rajinikanth Lauds Vikram Prabhu For His Performance in Taanakkaran; Actor Delighted

Vikram Prabhu has carved away the audiences’ hearts with his brilliant acting in the recently released police drama Taanakkaran. Vikram acts as an aggressive trainee questioning his seniors in the film. The latest to applaud his acting is none other than superstar Rajinikanth.

Vikram has shared this information on Twitter. Vikram wrote that it was a great feeling to get a word of appreciation from the Superstar himself. Vikram expressed his happiness at achieving something, which he couldn’t even dare to dream of.

Vikram wrote that following passion creates wonderful events in life. He ended the note applauding the entire team behind Taanakkaran.

Vikram’s fans formed a beeline in the comment section applauding his acting. This user wrote that he enjoyed his acting in the film. The user requested Vikram to choose more stories like Taanakkaran in future.

Taanakkaran’s story has been praised for its unconventional subject. This user wrote that Taanakkaran is a result of hard work and dedication poured into the film. According to this Twitter user, the climax scene was fantastic. The message is that if you want to change bad things happening around you, use power and change it, the person said.

The film’s climax and other scenes have been enhanced majorly by Vikram’s acting. This user wrote that Vikram has mastered the concept of subtle acting. The user wrote that his acting is very different from legendary actor, Shivaji Ganesan (Vikram’s grandfather).

Taanakkaran narrates the story of trainees dealing with a lot of harsh conditions while undergoing police training. Vikram has fit the bill with his aggressive demeanour while questioning seniors. Actor Lal, who enacted the negative character of Eshwaramurthy, is also being praised.

There was ample space for other actors like M.S. Bhaskar plays a police officer wronged by the system. Besides acting and direction, the music of the film has also been received well. Two songs from Taanakkaran — Kattikonda and Thudithezhu Thozha — are trending big time.

