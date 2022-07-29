Rajinikanth Misses Fan's Wedding, Invites the Newlywed Couple Home

South Superstar Rajinikanth has a huge fan base in Karnataka. He often visits the state to meet friends and family, although he missed the chance to bless a couple at their beautiful wedding, for he was ill. The fan-favourite actor then proceeded to call the couple to his house to bless them.

Rajinikanth stated that he was unable to come to the wedding and wished the new couple good luck. He also gifted a few things to the bride and groom.

Hailing from Karnataka, Rajini Santosh, State President of Karnataka State Rajinikanth Organisation, and Kaushalya had a grand wedding, which they celebrated with friends and family. They were seen chatting and having coffee at the superstar’s residence.

Previously, Rajinikanth said he loves chess the most and conveyed his greetings to chess players on Thursday as Tamil Nadu prepared to host the 44th Chess Olympiad. Using the hashtag #ChessOlympiad2022, the megastar tweeted, “an indoor game I love the most wishing all the chess minds the very best, god bless."

Rajinikanth also shared an undated snapshot of himself playing chess and seeming thoughtful. From July 28 to August 10, the sports event will take place in adjacent Mamallapuram, roughly 50 kilometres from Chennai.

Later that day, his daughter shared a photo of them on their way to the Chess Olympiad opening ceremony. Aishwaryaa was seen in a saree in the shot, while her megastar father was in white. “En route to attend the opening ceremony of the #chessolympiad #carfie with appa!" she captioned the shot.

