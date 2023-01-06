Rajinikanth Mourns Demise of Former Fan Club President VM Sudhakar

Superstar Rajinikanth’s friend and former fan club president VM Sudhakar died on Friday morning. VM Sudhakar was battling with ill health for a long time and was later diagnosed with kidney cancer. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment a few months ago. Mourning his demise, the Dabar actor shared a condolence message on Twitter.

The tweet loosely translated from Tamil reads: “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend VM Sudhakar. My deepest condolences to his family and all who are bereaved. May his soul rest in peace (sic)."

A few months ago, VM Sudhakar shared that Rajinikanth provided financial aid with medical treatment. In the long note shared on the social media platform, he said, “The leader took care of my entire medical expenses for the past year for my kidney cancer treatment without a second thought. Till now he is the only one providing financial and moral support for which our entire family will be eternally grateful."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Annatthe in 2021. The actor is currently busy filming for his upcoming film, Jailer, with Nelson Dilipkumar. Along with Rajinikanth, the film features Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

The music is being scored by Anirudh Ravichander. Rajinikanth has also two projects lined up with producer Subaskaran. Other than them, he will be appearing in a special cameo role in Laal Salaam helmed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles.

