Rajinikanth Offers Prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple With Daughter Aishwaryaa, Watch Video

Megastar Rajinikanth was recently seen at the Sri Venkateswara temple with his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The father-daughter duo were offering prayers at the temple in Tirumala. Photos and videos of the same have surfaced on social media. Thalaiva was seen meeting and greeting the paparazzi as he was clicked with Aishwaryaa. He was seen covered with a red shawl. His daughter, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a beige salwar. The actor also participated in suprabhata seva.

The superstar recently celebrated his 72nd birthday.

Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently confirmed that her father, superstar Rajinikanth will be seen in her upcoming film Lal Salaam. The filmmaker also shared the first poster of the Tamil film. Taking to her Instagram, Aishwaryaa revealed that a special puja was hosted, which was also attended by Rajinikanth, and she got emotional.

Sharing the post, Aishwaryaa wrote, “When your FATHER trusts in you.. When you believe GOD is by you.. MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years..the journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears #lalsalaam #daytoberemembered."

Directed by Aishwaryaa R, the film stars Vishnu Vishal in the lead. The film’s background score will be composed by AR Rahman, and it is expected to hit the screens next year.

