Rajinikanth Or Suriya, Who Will Feature In TJ Gnanavel's Next Directorial Film?

There has been a lot of speculation about Rajinikanth’s 170th film. According to some sources, it has been reported that the superstar is going to act under the direction of TJ Gnanavel, who’s also best known for directing Jai Bhim and Payanam. The production of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer is underway currently. Amid all this, there have been rumours about him discussing this project with Gnanavel. A source close to Rajinikanth has confirmed to the Times of India, that he liked the storyline narrated by the director, and that the superstar really took up the idea. Gnanavel’s upcoming movie will be reportedly based on a social issue.

According to the source, Rajinikanth loved the story narratives and has formally accepted to work on the project. He has asked the director to return with a bound copy of the screenplay and has also suggested some changes to make the main character more appropriate for him.

The source also revealed that the filmmaker has been requested to write a script for Tamil actor Suriya, who is currently shooting for #Suriya42. If all goes well, Suriya is ready to give him bulk dates. So, now the fans are eager to know who among these two actors will work with Gnanavel’s next film project.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming action comedy film Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, where the superstar will star along with Vasanth Ravi and Yogi Babu. The film is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2023.

The actor will also appear in his daughter Aishwarya’s directorial Lal Salaam, which is expected to release this year. The team confirms that Rajinikanth will make a special appearance in their forthcoming film.

South Indian star Saravanan Sivakumar, fondly known as Suriya, has a bunch of upcoming projects lined up. Currently, he’s been shooting for Suriya42, touted to be a period action-adventure drama. The film also stars Bollywood actress Disha Patani. The movie is expected to hit the cinemas in November 2023.

Suriya’s other upcoming project is a Tamil drama movie, Vanangaan. The movie features Suriya, Krithi Shetty and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles and is scheduled to release in March this year.

