Rajinikanth Pays Surprise Visit to Annaatthe Director Siruthai Siva, Carries This Gift

Superstar Rajinikanth paid a surprise visit to Siruthai Siva, the director of his last release Annaatthe, and gifted him a gold chain. Rajinikanth is said to have spent over three hours at the director’s house in Anna Nagar, Chennai. Siva and his family were surprised and moved by the kind gesture of the actor.

Annaatthe did decent business over the weekend after its release during Diwali, November 4. The film is still running in theatres, even after being released on Netflix on November 25. Rajinikanth loved the way director Siva had executed the script in the film and paid a visit to him and gifted him a gold chain, film analysts said.

Advertisement

Several Twitter users said that the film is in its fifth week of theatrical release and some shows are still running housefull.

Advertisement

Annaatthe has reportedly collected nearly Rs 240 crore worldwide. The film received mixed reviews from film critics, though.

Annaatthe is set in a village, which shows the story of a brother-sister duo. While Rajinikanth plays the brother, Keerthi Suresh is playing his younger sister. Rajini is paired opposite Nayanthara, while Meera and Khushboo play her friends.

The plot of the film mainly revolves around Rajinikanth’s character Kaalaiyan, a village president, who leads a simple life and is dedicated to his village folks and family. He also shares an unbreakable bond with his sister. Kaalaiyan’s peaceful existence is disrupted when a villain enters his life.

The film, written and directed by Siva, has songs composed by popular musician D Imman. Annaatthe is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film is now available for streaming on Sun NXT and Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.