Rajinikanth Praises Ranveer Singh's Film 83, Calls It 'Magnificent'

Megastar Rajinikanth took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 28 to laud Ranveer Singh’s film 83. He called it magnificent and tagged Ranveer along with the film director Kabir Khan, cricketer Kapil Dev, and Tamil filmmaker Jiiva who essayed the role of cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. His tweet read, “#83TheMovie wow what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk @therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial @JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew …" The film, which was released on December 24 revolves around India’s historic win in the 1983 cricket World Cup.

Advertisement

The film relives the unforgettable moment when Kapil is handed over the World Cup trophy. Ever since the release, Ranveer Singh has been garnering praises for his portrayal of Kapil Dev. His performance is being hailed by critics, fans and his industry colleagues alike.

After the special screening of the film prior to its release, actor Suniel Shetty had tweeted that he couldn’t spot Ranveer Singh as there was only Kapil Dev on screen.

Ranveer’s industry colleague and friend Anushka Sharma, and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli had lauded the film as well.

Virat in his tweet wrote, “Couldn’t have relived the most iconic moment of Indian cricket history in a better manner. A fantastically made movie which immerses you in the events and the emotion of the world cup in 1983. Splendid performances as well."

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma too shared positive feedback for the film and the performance of Ranveer Singh. She said, “A magical moment in India’s sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm. @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and @RanveerOfficial, what can I say? You are just superlative in the film. Not a single false note from you in any frame, just sheer brilliance on your part. Loved all performances equally! Well played team 83 @deepikapadukone @RelianceEnt (sic)."

The sports drama also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.