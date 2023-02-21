Rajinikanth Regrets Not Speaking to Mayilsamy Before His Death, Says 'He Tried Thrice, I Couldn't Pick'

Superstar Rajinikanth opened up about the sudden death of his friend, comic actor Mayilsamy. The Tamil actor passed away on Sunday, leaving the Tamil industry in shock. A day after his death, Rajinikanth opened up about Mayilsamy and confessed not calling him back when he last tried to reach out to him. The Darbar actor revealed that Mayilsamy called him thrice a couple of months ago but he couldn’t pick or call back immediately for he was busy shooting.

“He often attended the Karthigai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai. After seeing the crowd there, he’d call me from there and be happy as if the film in which he was playing the hero was running successfully. The last time he contacted me during Karthigai Deepam, I couldn’t take his call because I was shooting. He had tried thrice, but I could not pick up the call. I’d meant to ask him to forgive me for not speaking when we met the next time, but I forgot. And now, he’s gone!" he said at a press meet, as quoted by Chennai Times.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth also revealed that he knew about Mayilsamy’s last wish and intends on fulfilling it. For the unversed, drummer Sivamani had revealed that the late comedian had hoped Rajinikanth will perform a paal abhishekam (pouring of milk on the idol) at the Shiva temple. Speaking about this, Rajinikanth said, “I will speak to Sivamani about this and I will definitely fulfill his last wish."

Mayilsamy died at the age of 57. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and confirmed the news of Mayilsamy’s death. He shared the actor complained of discomfort. His family rushed him to the hospital in Chennai’s Porur area. He breathed his last there. Following his death, his last video from a dubbing studio went viral. In the video, Mayilsamy was seen dubbing for his role in the upcoming film Glassmate.

Read all the Latest Movies News here