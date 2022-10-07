Rajinikanth Signs 2 Films With Ponniyin Selvan Makers Lyca: Report

Superstar Rajinikanth has joined hands with director Nelson Dilipkumar for his highly anticipated film, titled Jailer. The shooting of this upcoming action comedy, which marks Rajinikanth’s 169th film, went on floors on August 22 at a set erected in ECR, Chennai. Now, it there are reports that the 70-year-old actor has signed a two-movie deal with Lyca Productions. The production house had bankrolled the actor’s two previous films, namely 2.0 (2018) and Darbar (2020), on a massive budget. Both films emerged to be profitable ventures for Lyca Productions. The sci-fi film 2.0 even went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of that year.

With details regarding the two new films currently under wraps, it is known that Cibi Chakravarthy will be directing one of the untitled projects. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rajinikanth is expected to be at the helm of the second project. Further details about both films will reportedly be announced after the release of Jailer.

Rajinikanth shares a good relationship with the popular production company. He was also invited as the chief guest at the audio launch event of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, which marked Lyca Production’s latest release. PS – 1 has been breaking several records at the box office since its opening day.

Now coming to Jailer, the makers have roped in Anirudh Ravichander to compose its music. Sun Pictures is producing this film, which has previously backed hit Rajinikanth films like Annathe, Petta and Enthiran.

Sivakumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and some other renowned actors will also be seen playing prominent roles in Jailer. The movie will star Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead opposite Rajinikanth.

Both Nelson and Rajinikanth underperformed as director and actor in their last respective big-screen releases – Beast and Annathe. While both movies turned out to be profitable, none of them could manage to impress the critics and masses.

Jailer is expected to release in 2023. The makers are tight-lipped about the details related to the plot of the film.

