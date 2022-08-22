Rajinikanth-Starrer Jailer Goes On Floors In Chennai; Here's The First Look

Rajnikanth-starrer Jailer has hit the floors and the first look has been released. Sun Pictures shared the poster for the film on Twitter today with the caption, “Jailer begins his action Today!" Superstar Rajnikanth will be returning to the big screen after his previous film Annathe. The 71-year-old actor has a frown on his face and strikes as someone you don’t want to mess with.

The Rajni-starrer is helmed by the director Nelson Dilip Kumar, who previously worked with Thalapathy Vijay for the movie Beast. The shooting for Jailer has reportedly started at the Old Woodlands Hotel in Chennai. The music for the film will be given by Anirudh Ravichander.

Advertisement

Sun Pictures is producing the film, which has previously produced Rajnikanth’s film like Annathe, Petta and Enthiran. Actor Rajnikanth had announced after meeting Governor RN Ravi that the shooting of Jailer would start on August 15 or August 22. The movie was prepping to go on floors for the past four months. When the preparations were done, the movie was supposed to start shooting in August first week but due to unknown reasons, it was delayed by two weeks.

Advertisement

Kannada star Sivakumar, Ramya Krishnan and some other renowned actors will be playing prominent roles in the film. The movie will also star Tamanna Bhatia as the lead opposite Rajnikanth. Along with Sun Picture, Anirudh had also shared the first look and posted the announcement. Both Nelson and Rajnikanth under-performed as the director and actor for their respective films Beast and Annathe in 2021. While both movies turned out to be profitable, none of them could impress the critics.

Advertisement

Jailer is expected to release in 2023, the official list of the cast and crew is yet to be announced to the public but the anticipation for the films seems to be high. The Twitter numbers prove the same. Within 3 hours since the announcement, the announcement has already gathered more than 53,000 likes and 12.2 thousand retweets. The number only seems to increase with time. People in the comments section also seem hyped for this collaboration and have shared their screenshots revealing their wallpaper to be the movie poster.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here