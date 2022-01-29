Rajinikanth-Starrer Peddanna Gets Lukewarm Response on World TV Premiere

The release of Tamil star Rajinikanth’s movies is always a cause of celebration for his millions of fans. The superstar’s last big release, Annatthe, was released in Telugu as Peddhanna. While the movie was a hit in Tamil Nadu, it failed to mimic the effect in Telugu theatres. The Telugu release of Rajinikanth’s latest movie failed to recreate that magic.

After a below-par performance in theatres, Peddanna premiered on Gemini TV nearly a couple of weeks ago on January 15. To the fans’ chagrin, the film received a lukewarm response even on its world Tv premiere and the channel failed to clock top ratings that day. This came as a huge disappointment for the makers as well as Gemini TV, which had paid a handsome amount to acquire satellite rights of the film.

There is a good reason why the Telugu version has not been able to emulate the success of the Tamil version. The exact title of the film was not announced in Telugu till the very end. Owing to his illness, Rajinikanth could not be present for the promotions of Peddanna. While the film was being promoted, Rajinikanth received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

After returning from the award ceremony, the 71-year-old actor fell severely ill and could not attend any promotional events, one of the reasons why the movie received such a lukewarm response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

However, the Tamil star’s fans are eagerly waiting for him to get back to his earlier form with his next project.

The movie is also available for streaming on Netflix. According to reports, the OTT giant had bought the streaming rights in all languages for a whopping Rs 50 crore.

