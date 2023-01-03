Rajinikanth To Collaborate With Chandramukhi Director P Vasu Again?

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 72nd birthday last month. On his special day, his upcoming film Jailer’s team wished their leading man their way. They released a special teaser from the film. The superstar’s pivotal role in the film is introduced in the teaser, which took social media by storm.

With his immaculate swag and unrivalled screen presence, Rajinikanth ignites the screen as usual. The stunning visuals of Jailer reminded the audience of P Vasu’s 2005 film Chandramukhi, which had Rajinikanth in the lead. According to sources, P Vasu and Rajinikanth may work together again. But no confirmation from either has come yet.

Earlier, there were rumours that the Robot actor will work with P Vasu in the film Chinna Thambi. Later, such claims were denied. The duo has worked together in four movies: Chandramukhi, Mannan, Kuselan, and Panakkaran. If the news turns out as reported, it will be the fifth collaboration between the two.

Coming back to Jailer, Rajinikanth essays the role of a prison guard on a mission in his upcoming project, which is touted as an action thriller. The film features an ensemble cast, which includes Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in supporting roles.

The venture will be released in theatres for Tamil New Year in 2023 and is said to have Sivakarthikeyan in a cameo role too. The project’s music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Under the well-known label Sun Pictures, Kalanithi Maran has produced the film.

As suggested by the teaser, Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian is an elderly man, who appears to be preparing for a significant war. Muthuvel seems to hail from an impoverished family and appears to live a normal middle-class life. But he later shocks the audience by pulling out a weapon, implying that something significant is in store for him.

