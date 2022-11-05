Rajinikanth To Have A Cameo In Daughter Aishwarya’s Upcoming Directorial

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, is going to return with her next film after five years. After making her directorial debut with the Dhanush-starrer 3, she helmed the 2015 film Vai Raja Vai. She last donned the director’s hat for the documentary Cinema Veeran, which was released in 2017.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is preparing for her new film titled Laal Salaam. The movie will be produced by Lyca Productions. Actor Vishnu Vishal has been roped in to play the lead role in the film, alongside Vikranth.

Rajinikanth will also make a cameo appearance in the upcoming film. The official launch of Laal Salaam will be made with a pooja ceremony today, November 5. The film’s background score will be composed by AR Rahman, and it is expected to hit the screens next year.

Reportedly, Atharva was approached for one of the leads in Laal Salaam at first, but the makers ultimately signed Vishnu Vishal. This will also be the second film of Aishwarya Rajinikanth that will star her superstar father. Earlier, Rajinikanth lent his voice to the 3D animated film Kochadaiiyaan, which was directed by his other daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth. The legendary actor is presently shooting for his upcoming film Jailer. Aishwarya, on the other hand, is also geared up to make her Bollywood directorial debut with Oh Saathi Chal.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratna’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, the last film produced by Lyca Productions, was a hit at the box office. The box office collection of the film has crossed 500 crores worldwide. The production house also produced Rajinikanth’s 2.0. Lyca production has also bankrolled Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. The film’s shooting is underway.

