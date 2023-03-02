Rajinikanth has signed a new project with Lyca Productions which will be his 170th film. The actor would reportedly portray a police officer in the next film, which is now tentatively named ‘Thalaivar 170’. It was announced by Lyca Productions on March 2. This film will be helmed by TG Gnanavel, who rose to prominence with the national award-winning Tamil film Jai Bhim, wherein Suriya played a pivotal part.

On Thursday, Lyca Productions announced on Twitter that they will be producing the next TJ Gnanavel-directed film starring Rajinikanth. The production house also disclosed that Anirudh Ravichander will compose the soundtrack for the film.

The official tweet read, “We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with Superstar Rajinikanth for Thalaivar 170. Directed by critically acclaimed TG Gnanavel. Music by the sensational “Rockstar” Anirudh Ravichander.”

Lyca tweeted out the news on the day of their Chairman Subaskaran's birthday. Thalaivar 170's remaining cast and crew are being under wraps, however, the producers have stated that filming will begin shortly and that Thalaivar 170 will be released in theatres in 2024.

Lyca Productions continued by saying how honoured and thrilled they are to work with Rajinikanth once more after so many great ventures. The statement continued, “With all your blessings and wishes, we sincerely believe that this movie would attain all pinnacles bringing joy to all the fans.”

Thalaivar 170 will be an interesting film to look out for because this marks yet another collaboration of Rajinikanth with Lyca Productions following Darbar and Kaala and 2.0.

Rajinikanth will shortly wrap up filming for his next film Jailer produced by Sun Pictures which was recently filmed in Jaisalmer. This film would mark Rajinikanth's first time collaborating with filmmaker Nelson. A video of Rajinikanth's vehicle being swamped by his fans outside Jaisalmer fort where the film was being shot was widely circulated on social media.

The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Yogi Babu, and Malayalam actor Vinayakan. Two other superstars from the Malayalam and Kannada film industries, namely, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, will make cameo appearances in the film.

Rajinikanth will also appear in a cameo in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's forthcoming film Lal Salaam.

