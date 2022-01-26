Rajinikanth 'Very Badly' Affected By Aishwaryaa R-Dhanush's Split, Urges Her To Mend Marriage: Report

Last week, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush R Announced their separation. The estranged couple, who had been married for 17 years, issued a joint statement confirming their separation. “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (We) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," their statement read.

While fans were heartbroken by the news, Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja deemed Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s separation as “a family quarrel". Now, a new report claims that Rajinikanth has been badly affected by Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s decision to separate. A source told Subhash K Jha, for Wion, that Rajinikanth ‘has taken his daughter’s break up very badly.’ It is also said that Rajinikanth wants Aishwaryaa to ‘mend her marriage’ with Dhanush. The report added that Dhanush’s family is also pressurizing the couple to reconcile.

The insider also claimed that ‘fights between the couple were not uncommon’. Dhanush and Aishwarya alleged had ‘bitter differences.’ However, Rajinikanth had always managed to ‘convince them to stay together.’ Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is yet to make a public statement about Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s separation. The veteran actor was last seen greeting fans on Pongal, just a couple of days before the separation statement made the headlines.

The former couple hasn’t revealed the reason behind their separation, a source told India Today that Dhanush’s workaholicism took a toll on his family life. Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush are already busy with their work commitments. Aishwaryaa is currently in Hyderabad, directing a Valentine’s Day music video. A Times of India report claimed that Dhanush too is in the location, shooting for his upcoming project. They are allegedly staying in the same hotel.

