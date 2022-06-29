Rajinikanth Watches Drama Group UAA's Play Charukesi, Invites Them Home

Superstar Rajinikanth recently took time to watch the Tamil play Charukesi by the famous drama group United Amateur Artistes’ (UAA). The star was so mesmerised by the show that he invited the cast and crew to his home.

Pictures of the special gathering are now going viral on the internet with fans praising Rajinikanth for this loving gesture and the cast and crew of UAA for their amazing performances.

Rajnikanth’s next film is set to be with Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar. The much-awaited movie has been unveiled by Sun Pictures, who revealed the title to be Jailer on their official Twitter page.

The 71-year-old actor’s next film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Shooting is set to begin in late July or early August this year. Filmmakers are currently in the process of finalising the storyline for the film.

Tamil actor Sivakathikeyan is also said to be in the movie. According to sources, he will be playing the younger version of Rajinikanth in the movie. Information surrounding the cast is still not confirmed.

The movie is set to be an action-thriller, with the poster being recently shared by Sun Pictures showing the title. The poster shows a blood-stained butcher knife.

Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe, which was directed by Siruthai Siva and released last year, got mixed reviews. In a similar fashion, director Nelson Dilipkumar’s last film Beast also received average reviews. It is being said that both are now planning to make their maiden collaboration, Jailer, a success.

