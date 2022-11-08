Rajinikanth Will Be Part of Jaw-Dropping Action Sequences in Jailer: Nelson Dilipkumar

Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, has been the topic of discussion among movie buffs since its announcement. This film will mark the return of the 71-year-old superstar on the silver screen after Annaatthe, which was directed by Siva. Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar recently shared an update that piqued the audience’s interest in the film.

In an interview, Nelson said that Rajinikanth is going to have the most jaw-dropping action sequences in this film. According to the filmmaker, these high-octane action sequences in Jailer will be fierce and better in comparison to the ones in his previous films.

Nelson also revealed that he has shot a total of three action scenes as of now. He further added that he wishes to leave no stone unturned in making these stunt scenes top-notch. According to reports, makers have roped in action director Stun Siva to choreograph the scenes. Stun is a renowned stunt coordinator, who has worked in many films such as White Rose, Monster, etc. He was nominated under the category of best fight choreographer as well, for movies such as Veeram, Anjaan and Vettai. Rajinikanth’s fans will surely be delighted to have such a talented action director like him on board.

Another piece of news, which made Rajinikanth’s fans happy, was that Jailer is being shot at a brisk pace and its filming is now 50 percent complete. Currently, makers are all pumped up to shoot the second portion of Jailer in Hyderabad. Touted to be an action comedy entertainer, Jailer is expected to release on April 14 next year. Produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, Jailer will mark the debut of Shiva Rajkumar in Tamil cinema. Apart from Shiva, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Ramya Krishnan will essay pivotal roles in the film.

There are reports that Tamannaah Bhatia will also be seen as the female lead in Jailer. If these reports are to be believed, then it will be Tamannaah’s comeback to Tamil cinema after four years.

