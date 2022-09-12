Rajinikanth's Elder Daughter Soundarya and Her Husband Vishagan Blessed With a Baby Boy; See Pics

Legendary actor Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth has been blessed with a baby boy with her husband Vishagan. On Sunday night, Soundarya took to Twitter and shared the news with fans by dropping some love-filled pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with her husband and elder son Ved as they looked adorably towards her baby bump. In another picture, the newborn baby can be seen holding somebody’s finger.

While the face of the child has not been revealed, Soundarya mentioned that they have named him Veer Rajinikanth. “With God’s abundant grace and our parents’ blessings (folded hands and angel emojis), Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi today 11/9/22. #Veer #Blessed. Thank you to our amazing doctors (sic)," her Tweet read.

Abhishek Bachchan was one of the first to congratulate her. Actress Sriya Reddy also wrote, “congrats my darling Mittu can’t wait to see him" and dropped a red heart emoji.

Several fans also congratulated the family and sent wishes to them. “#VeerRajinikanth He’s gonna Grow & come to know that he’s one Proud Grandson Who’s actually named his Proud Grandfather CONGRATULATIONS Thalaivaa @rajinikanth," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, “When he grows up he’ll be proud of his name and what’s the reason behind to keep his name as VEER RAJINIKANTH …MAY GOD BLESS HIM AND HIS PARENTS ❤️..with love from proud rajni fan ❤️"

For the unversed, this is Soundarya’s first child from her second marriage to Vishagan. The two tied the knot in 2019 prior to which she was married to businessman Ashwin Ramkumar. She has one son named Ved from that marriage too.

