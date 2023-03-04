South superstar Rajinikanth is hailed as one of the living legends of cinema. His films including Thalapathi, Pettam Kabali, Darbar, and Annaatthe have left a lasting impression on the masses. In his illustrious career spanning decades, Rajinikanth has delivered numerous blockbuster films that still evoke the same enthusiasm from his admirers. Ardent fans lovingly call him Thalaiva. Rajinikanth is also associated with several fan clubs, being an active participant in welfare activities.

Recently, one of the followers of the superstar is set to organise an appreciation party for the actor. The man named Ravi earlier worked as the Vellore District Secretary of People’s Forum - a Rajinikanth fan club. Now, he has arranged a special felicitation function to honour Rajinikanth. The grand event will be held on March 26 in Chennai’s Nandanam YMCA ground, under the title Manidham Kaathu Magizhvom.

Ahead of the occasion, the editor-in-chief of V4umedia, Riaz K Ahmed tweeted a video on the microblogging platform on March 3, unveiling a picture frame of Rajinikanth. The loosely-translated version of the heartwarming note he penned read, “I am happy to publish the title of Superstar Rajinikanth’s fan charity event… I am proud to publish this as a fan of the leader."

The video captured Riaz and Ravi in the same frame together. Ravi welcomes the editor-in-chief by putting on a yellow shawl around his neck. As the video progresses, Riaz is seen outlining the name of the event - Manidham Kaathu Magizhvom on a white paper, spread over the massive photo frame. Once the photograph, featuring Rajinikanth and the name of the ceremony is revealed, both Riaz and Ravi pose for a picture together.

Besides felicitating the renowned Tamil star, welfare activities will also be conducted for Rajinikanth fans at the event. Permission for organising the event has already been obtained by the actor. This is not the first time that Ravi has thrown a party in appreciation of the 72-year-old actor. He has been providing welfare aid in the name of Rajinikanth for quite some time now.

Sources claim that the extravagant felicitation ceremony will be attended by renowned personalities of the film fraternity.

