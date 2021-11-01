Rajinikanth's Fans Hold Mass Prayer, Break 108 Coconuts For His Health and Well-being

Tamil film industry megastar Rajinikanth was recently admitted in Chennai’s Kauvery Hopsital where he underwent carotid artery revascularisation surgery. The actor was admitted after after an ‘episode of giddiness’, and was discharged on Sunday evening. The news of Rajinkanth’s health has worried his fans from all across the country. On Monday, many fans of the star gathered at Madurai’s Thirupankyndram Murugan Temple and conducted a mass prayer for his health and well-being. Pictures and videos of the prayer have surfaced online.

The fans could be seen breaking 108 coconuts and doing the custom of ‘Man soru’ or eating food from the floor. News agency ANI shared pictures of the prayer and quoted a fan as saying, “We came to know that two days back our superstar Thalaiva was admitted in the hospital for his illness. Now we are conducting mass prayer for his speedy recovery and for the success of the film."

Another video of fans carrying out a religious procession for Rajinikanth’s well-being is going viral on Twitter. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Annaatthe. The action drama is written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Khushbu. After facing many delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film will release on November 4 on Diwali.

