Rajinikanth's Jailer Completes 50% of Shooting, Know The Details

The team of Jailer is planning to release the film in theatres next year in April.

Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

November 03, 2022, 17:12 IST

Chennai, India

Now, the shooting for Jailer’s second portion will start in Hyderabad soon.
Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, started its production in August this year. The 71-year-old actor is set to return to the screen after his last film Annaatthe, directed by Siva. Despite negative reviews, the movie was a commercial success at the box office and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2021.

The team Jailer — after more than four months of preliminary work, including story discussions for this film — started shooting on August 22 in Chennai, East Coast Road, and Ennore, announced Sun Pictures. The shooting of this film, which was decided to be carried out in two phases, is now 50 percent complete.

Now, the shooting for Jailer’s second portion will start in Hyderabad soon. Meanwhile, the crew is planning to release the film next year on April 14. It is an action comedy film directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, who previously worked with Thalapathy Vijay for the movie Beast.

Jailer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, which has previously produced Rajnikanth’s films like Annaatthe, Petta and Enthiran. The movie also features Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.

This movie also marks the debut of Shiva Rajkumar in Tamil Cinema. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

About the Author

