Rajinikanth’s Manithan Completes 35 Years

Rajnikanth’s Manithan completed 35 years of its release on Friday. The film was released on October 21 in 1987 and emerged as a silver jubilee hit. The year 1987 is deemed the golden year for the veteran actor as he delivered back-to-back hits back then. The film was helmed by SP Muthuraman, and it starred Rupini, Raghuvaran, Senthil, Delhi Ganesh and Srividya in key roles.

VC Guhanathan wrote the story of the film while Panchu Arunachalam developed its screenplay. As far as the film’s technical team is concerned, Manithan’s music was composed by Chandrabose while its cinematography was handled by TS Vinayagam. The Tamil film’s editing was handled by R Vittal and SB Mohan. M Saravanan produced the film and titled it Manithan, which means human in English. However, the film’s distributors expressed their concerns about the title as there was a play of the same name, which was previously staged by the TKS brothers. But Saravanan didn’t budge and decided to proceed with the title Manithan.

Manithan narrated the story of a man who returns from prison after serving a sentence for a crime that he committed at a young age. Upon being released, he makes it his mission to help needy people.

The film clashed with Kamal Hassan’s Nayakan, directed by Mani Ratnam, on the big screen. Despite the clash, both films emerged as commercial successes at the box office. Manithan even had a terrific opening with most theatres running houseful across Tamil Nadu. The film ran in cinema halls for 175 days in the state.

Meanwhile, Rajnikanth will be next seen in Jailer. The film is helmed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. Its supporting cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan. The shooting of this action comedy is currently underway in Chennai. The makers have roped in Anirudh Ravichander to score its music.

