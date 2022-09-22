Rajiv Adatia: People Think Only Fit People Can Survive Khatron Ke Khiladi, I Broke That Stereotype | Exclusive

After winning hearts in Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv Adatia recently participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While fans found Adatia fun to watch in the show, he was eliminated last weekend after he failed to finish the semi-finale stunt. Rajiv slipped as soon as he started the stunt and therefore could not beat Rubina Dilaik.

Days after his elimination, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Rajiv was asked if it hurts to lose the trophy when you were so close to it. To this, he laughed and mentioned that he was rather ‘very happy’ when he got eliminated. He revealed that had not even expected that he would be able to survive in Rohit Shetty’s show for such a long time.

“It did not hurt me at all (laughs). I was rather very happy. To be honest, I did not know that I’ll be able to survive in the show for such a long time. It’s not like, ‘if you provide content, you have to be in the show’. You have to do stunts also and I did. I performed my best and I was very happy that I was there till the semi-finale," he told us.

Advertisement

Rajiv also shared that while most people think a stunt-based show is meant for fit people, he proved that he could do it too and therefore broke stereotypes. “People think only muscular people, fit people can survive in the show, I broke this stereotype. I have proved that anybody can do it. It is a mind game. You have to overcome your mind," he said.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

He also mentioned that he never cared for the trophy because he thinks audiences’ love is the biggest reward. “Semi-finale is a big deal for me but honestly I never cared for the trophy, neither in Bigg Boss nor here (in KKK 12). Maybe they (finalists) are more deserving than I am but my trophy was winning people’s hearts. So when people say they loved me in the show, when I get love from them, it is the biggest trophy for me. A trophy is just a thing to show that somebody won a show but if you haven’t won anybody’s heart, there is no point in winning a trophy too. I feel winning hearts is the biggest trophy," he added.

Advertisement

On being asked how many weeks he expected he would survive in the show, Adatia revealed that he never planned anything that way and took each stunt as it came.

“I did not think it that way. I just thought that I’ll go with the flow. In my first stunt, I had to deal with insects. That is something that scares me the most. In this show, you are mentally ready to deal with such things, to do stunts because you feel ‘izzat ka faluda na bann jaye’. You are in that frame of mind that you have to prove yourself. So, I also took each (stunt) as it came," the 33-year-old model said.

Advertisement

When asked who he thinks should win Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rajiv did not name any particular finalist and rather said, “I think I deserved to win. (laughs) No, we’ll see who will win Khatorn Ke Khiladi 12 this week but for me, the top 5 contestants are very deserving."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here