Rajiv Kapoor First Death Anniversary: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Others Share Throwback Pics to Remember Him

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma Kapoor remembered their late uncle Rajiv Kapoor on his first death anniversary on Wednesday. Actor and producer Rajiv passed away on February 9 last year after suffering a heart attack. He was 58. Marking Rajiv’s first death anniversary, Karisma shared a throwback picture on her Instagram story. The picture featured Rajiv along with his brothers Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor with their father Raj Kapoor in the centre.

Karisma shared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “Chimpu uncle you are missed.” Kareena re-shared Karisma’s Instagram story on her feed and paid a tribute to her uncle. The youngest son of Bollywood icon Raj Kapoor, Rajiv was affectionately called Chimpu by his loved ones. Rajiv made his Bollywood debut in 1983 and worked with several members of his family, including his father. Rajiv’s elder brother Rishi had passed away on April 30 in 2020 after his long battle with cancer.

Besides Randhir’s daughters Kareena and Karisma, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni also remembered Rajiv via special tributes on Instagram. Riddhima shared a picture of Rajiv with Rishi on Instagram Story and wrote, “We miss you, Rajiv Kapoor.”

Riddhima’s mother and Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor also paid her tribute to Rajiv and shared the same picture on Instagram Story and wrote, “Miss you both. A year already.”

Coming from the illustrious Kapoor family of Bollywood, Rajiv Kapoor donned various hats, from actor to director. Rajiv starred in movies like Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which came out in 1985. It was the last movie directed by the great filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Starring Mandakini in the lead role opposite Rajiv, the film was the highest-grossing movie of that year. Rajiv’s last film as an actor was Zimmedaaar which came out in 1990. The film also starred Anita Raj and Kimi Katkar.

