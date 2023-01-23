Rajkumar Santoshi Criticises Makers of Akshay Kumar's Kesari, Says 'Couldn’t Do Justice...'

Rajkumar Santoshi is all set to mark his comeback with the release of his upcoming flick Gandhi Godse. As the drama film is all set on the verge to hit the box office, the Bollywood director and screenwriter has divulged some interesting details about his upcoming project which is similar to Akshay Kumar’s Kesari. The director believes that the makers of the historical war film did not do justice to the story of the 21 brave Sikh soliders who sacrificed their lives during the battle against 10,000 troops of Afghani invaders, as per Mid-Day. For those unaware, it was back in 2016 when Santoshi had announced his project Battle of Saragarhi which depicted the courageous war that took place in 1897.

Randeep Hooda was reportedly recruited to play the lead role in the film. According to the filmmaker, the actor lived like a sardar for more than two years and the production of the film had already hit the floor. If the accounts shared by Santoshi are to be believed, then they had also completed shooting for 20 days when Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar announced a similar project titled Kesari. This led Battle of Saragarhi to be on a back burner as it spiraled down owing to financial crisis.

Advertisement

The director also complained about not receiving any calls from the makers of Kesari regarding the common subject of the film. “We had shot for 20 days, when Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announced Kesari, based on the same subject. After that, our financial set-up, satellite and OTT talks came to a halt. I had to stop work on my film as I had no [financial] support to see it through. We’re from the same fraternity. Yet, no one bothered to ask me if I was making the film. [They could’ve made] a courtesy call,” he said.

While Kesari ended up garnering immense praise and adulation from fans and critics alike, Santoshi feels that the makers did not do justice to the sensitive subject. The director feels that even the get-ups of characters in the film were not appropriate. He now plans to revive his incomplete project and hopes that it goes on the floor next year. He added, “They couldn’t do justice to the subject. Even the get-up was not right. I want to make a film on it, hopefully next year."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gandhi Godse which is set to release on January 26, chronicles a fictional tale where Mahatma Gandhi survives the assassination attack by Nathuram Godse which later leads to a fiery debate. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Selfiee which is set to hit the big screens next month.

Read all the Latest Movies News here