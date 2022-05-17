Rajkumar Santoshi Reveals Why He Had to Fight for Madhuri Dixit's Dates with Fellow Filmmakers

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has worked with veteran actress Madhuri Dixit Nene in films like Pukar, Lajja and more. On Sunday, Madhuri turned 55 and the filmmaker only has good memories of working with her. Speaking to ETimes, Santoshi recalled how Madhuri is a true professional and a talented actress.

Santoshi worked with Madhuri for the first time in Pukar which also starred Anil Kapoor and Namrata Shirodkar. Talking about Madhuri’s professionalism, Santoshi told ETimes, “Not only is Madhuri a good actress, she’s a far better human being. She is willing to do as many takes as the director is happy." Santoshi added that the actress would not even grimace when she had to repeat the takes. He also praised Madhuri and described her as an “intelligent actress." Santoshi also recalled that Madhuri would give her input when she used to discuss scenes. “I have a firm belief that Madhuri’s talent has still not been fully utilised by the film industry."

Santoshi also told ETimes how Madhuri would not let her personal stress hinder her professional life. The filmmaker said that one time Madhuri was shooting a comedy scene even though she was just informed that her father’s house had been raided.

Advertisement

The filmmaker, who has also directed movies like Andaz Apna Apna, told ETimes that as an actress, Madhuri would grasp the director’s vision quickly. He described working with Madhuri in Pukar as a “superb experience." The filmmaker was so impressed that he wanted to make every film with her, Santoshi told ETimes. “While casting for Lajja, I didn’t think anyone else could have done the role that Madhuri played, better than her," Santoshi said. He told the national daily, “Whichever of my contemporary directors I have spoken to has said the same thing about Madhuri. Indra Kumar and I used to fight for her dates."

Madhuri was last seen in the Netflix show The Fame Game.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.