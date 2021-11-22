Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Had a 'Pyjama Party' with Farah Khan and Others, See Pics

Filmmaker Farah Khan in an Instagram post mentioned how Patralekhaa and Rajkummar’s wedding was the only one where she could wear her “nighty and rubber chappals.”

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa turned their 11-year long relationship into a forever commitment on November 16, as the duo tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Chandigarh. Instead of having a standard reception party, the duo celebrated their wedding night in a unique way. They hosted a ‘pyjama party’ for close friends and family. Though, pictures from their wedding continue to trend, here is a glimpse of the crazy night.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is like family to both Patralekhaa and Rajkummar, shared a sneak peek into the pyjama party. Posting a fun-filled picture of herself with the newly married couple, Farah wrote how Patralekhaa and Rajkummar’s wedding was the only one where she could wear her “nighty and rubber chappals.” The filmmaker further mentioned, “I still have a hangover.”

Scrolling Instagram, we spotted that Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha had also uploaded a photo from the party. In the caption, she wrote a quote from the great Audrey Hepburn, ‘Life is a party dress like it.’ Pyjama party night!”

The pictures from the pyjama party reveal a lot about what crazy madness it was. The couple has returned to Mumbai and would be looking forward to celebrate their togetherness with their industry friends.

Earlier, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had shared a series of pictures from their wedding and fans can’t stop gushing over their love and fondness for each other. Posting gorgeous pictures with the love of his life, Rajkummar penned a heart-melting note. He expressed how after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, he got married to his everything. Referring to Patralekhaa as his soulmate, his best friend, his family, the actor wrote “there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband.”

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa wrote, that she got married to a person who has been her everything for the last 11 years. “There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever,” she said.

Netizens are in total awe of the couple and are wishing them love and light.

