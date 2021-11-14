Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to Have Lavish Wedding at This Chandigarh Resort; Know Cost of Arrangements

Actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got engaged in a ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday. The couple, who have been dating since 2010, hosted a bash at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh, which was attended by their friends, including filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Saqib Saleem.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rajkummar, 37, can be seen going down on one knee and proposing to Patralekhaa with a ring. Patralekhaa, 32, also goes down on her knees and the duo exchange rings as singer Ed Sheeran’s chartbuster Perfect starts playing. The couple then dance, as the guests cheer for them.

Rajkummar wore a white kurta-churidaar with a jacket and sneakers, Patralekhaa donned a white off-shoulder gown for the ceremony. The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot soon. They have featured together in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film Citylights and ALTBalaji series Bose: Dead/Alive.

The wedding will be a lavish affair at the The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort. It is a luxury spa resort located at the foothills of the Himalayas and surrounded by over 8,000 acres of protected natural forest. As per report, the cost of spending a night at the resort’s Kohinoor Villa is Rs 6 lakh. A night in the luxury villa will make your pocket lighter by Rs 2 lakh. The cheapest room in the resort will cost Rs 30,000 for a night. It is one of the most luxurious properties in Punjab.

Check out images from the lavish Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort where Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are tying the knot today.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating each other for over 10 years and are finally sealing their love in the holy bond of matrimony.

