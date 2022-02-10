Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar Bring 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to Badhaai Do's Promotional Event; See Pics

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are all set for the release of their film Badhaai Do. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, it will have a theatrical release on February 11. Based on the concept of lavender marriage, the trailer shows Rao and Pednekar’s characters, who are homosexual, getting into a marriage of convenience to continue to stay with their respective partners. During the promotional event, the on-screen husband-wife did not forget to bring along the band, baaja and baaraat with them. They were also joined by the director for the promotions.

Bhumi and Rajkummar can be seen in uber-cool outfits, as they dance their way into the event. Take a look at the photos:

Talking to News18.com, Kulkarni had answered why he casted Rao and Pednekar in queer roles instead of casting queer actors. He said, “I’ve thought about it long and hard. I think it’s a terrible discussion because when I’m casting somebody, I’m not asking them their sexual identity. If a queer person comes to me, I’m not going to tell them that you are queer so I’m not going to give you heterosexual roles. So my point is, it should be vice versa. We know of a lot of queer actors who are doing heterosexual roles. Those people don’t want to identify themselves as queer and have not come out of the closet so I can’t give out those names."

He continued, “Actors are supposed to be acting, right? I don’t buy this logic at all. However, if queer actors are not being considered for ANY role, then it is a problem. But the film industry is liberal and an open and accepting place."

Badhaai Do also stars Chum Darang and Seema Pahwa.

