Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar 'Can't Keep A Secret' in New 'Badhaai Do' Poster; Trailer Out Tomorrow

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar on Monday treated fans to a brand new poster of their upcoming movie ‘Badhaai Do’. The actors also revealed that the trailer of the film would be launched tomorrow.

‘Badhaai Do’ is a sequel to the National Award winning hit, ‘Badhaai Ho!’. Rajkummar and Bhumi took to Instagram and shared the new poster of the film which was shoot in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

“Arre yaar, ab toh ye secret kal out ho jayega! Kyuki kal aa raha hai hamara trailer aur hum aa rahe hai theatres main. Hey bhagwan, I am very excited," Bhumi captioned the poster. On the other hand, Rajkummar wrote, “Kal aa raha hai hamara trailer. Kal Badhaai dena vaise aaj bhi dena chaho toh de sakte ho. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas Can’t keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer out Tomorrow!"

‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy ‘Hunterrr’ (2015). The upcoming film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written ‘Badhaai Ho!’.

‘Badhaai Do’ marks the first collaboration between Rajkummar and Bhumi, who reportedly play a cop and a PT teacher, respectively. ‘Badhaai Ho!’, the original movie, chronicled the story of a middle age couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing unexpected pregnancy.

The 2018 film, also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra, was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

It won two National Awards: best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and best supporting actress for Sikri for her role as the cantankerous matriarch who has a change of heart.

