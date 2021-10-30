Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's ‘Badhaai Do’ to Release on Republic Day Weekend

Bollywood actors Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film ‘Badhaai Do’ will hit the theatres on Republic Day weekend 2022, makers announced on Saturday. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, this film is a sequel to ‘Badhaai Ho’, the National Award-winning film released in 2018.

‘Badhaai Do’ is among the most eagerly awaited family entertainers releasing next year. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, the film features seasoned actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Shashi Bhushan among pivotal roles.

Building the hype around ‘Badhaai Do’, the makers have now announced its release date. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures. Earlier in 2018, the production house bankrolled ‘Badhaai Do’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Now, they have announced its sequel.

Rajkummar and Bhumi are sharing the screen space for the first time. They will be seen portraying interesting characters that they have never played onscreen. According to media reports, while Rajkummar will be playing the role of a cop in a Mahila police station, Bhumi will be seen in the role of a PT teacher in the film.

Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary have written the story of the film.

Director Harshavardhan Kulkarni said, “We are super excited to bring ‘Badhaai Do’ in cinema halls on the Republic Day weekend. It’s a wholesome entertainer and I hope the audiences would enjoy watching the movie as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Apart from ‘Badhaai Do’, the strong pair of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar is also working on another film ‘Bheed’, directed by Anubhav Sinha, who is known for making films on women-oriented and social issues.

