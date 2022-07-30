Rajkummar Rao Buys Luxury Apartment In Mumbai From Janhvi Kapoor For Rs 44 Cr

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 44 crore. The flat is situated in the Juhu area and earlier belonged to actress Janhvi Kapoor. As reported by Hindustan Times, the flat is 14th 15th and 16th floors and is spread over 3,456 sq.ft. Not just this, the apartment also offers new owners i.e Rajkummar Rao 6 parking slots.

Reportedly, the deal between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor was finalised in the Month of March this year. However, the registration work has been done on July 21. At that time, HIT: The First Case actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.19 crore.

Janhvi Kapoor purchased this apartment in December 2020 for Rs 39 crore. Back then, she paid a stamp duty of ₹78 lakh.

Earlier this month, Ranveer Singh also bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 119 crore. As per the documents provided by Indextap.com, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP (a company owned by Singh and his father) registered the agreement for the purchase of this apartment on July 8, 2022. Reportedly, it was a sea-view luxury quadruplex apartment that spreads across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the building. It came with 19 parking slots in the building. The apartment has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. Ranveer and his father’s firm paid a total stamp duty worth Rs 7.13 crore for the transaction. Whereas, the total amount paid for the quadruplex is Rs 118.94 crore.

Talking about Rajkummar Rao, the actor was last seen in HIT: The First Case along with Sanya Malhotra. The film was a remake of a Telugu film with the same name and was directed by the original director, Dr Sailesh Kolanu. The film gained mixed responses from both, the audience and the critics but failed to leave a mark at the box office.

