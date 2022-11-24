Rajkummar Rao Calls Wife Patralekhaa His 'Go to Girl', Latter Says 'We Are Friends, Soulmates' | Exclusive

We are used to witnessing magical love stories only on screen where couples overcome every hurdle to be together. To see a relationship last for over a decade and then translate into marriage is a rare sight in the real world. This is why, when we come across such people, it is hard not to admire them. One such couple in the entertainment industry would be Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul, who have been serving couple goals for a decade now.

They weaved magic on screen with their first film (Citylights) together in 2014 and after being married for a year, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa walked the ramp together at a fashion show for the first time as a couple. The actor-couple were showstoppers at the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour’s Kolkata Chapter and News18 caught up with them for an exclusive chat before their first ramp walk together. During the conversation, they shared the key to the success of their relationship, revealed facts about one another and talked about whether the label of marriage has changed anything between them.

Excerpts:

About the collaboration with Shantnu and Nikhil for the Fashion Tour.

Patralekhaa Paul: We are walking the ramp for the first time as a couple. We have been wearing Shantnu and Nikhil for some time now and when we got to know that they are the designers (for the tour’s Kolkata chapter), we jumped at the opportunity because we really loved their work and they are so talented.

Rajkummar Rao: They are friends as well and it was also another excuse to come to this beautiful city.

What is fashion to both of you?

Patralekhaa: Effortless, chic and comfortable.

The theme of the show is ‘Pride in Bringing Twists in Traditions.’ What does pride mean to you?

Patralekhaa: Pride to me is breaking boundaries and being limitless. For me pride is also every time you fall, you get up and move towards your goal.

Rajkummar: For me, I think just owning who I am. When I first started out and I was looking for work, a lot of people commented on so many different things. But I was pretty happy the way I was. That’s something which took me forward. Just owning who you are is a pride to me.

You celebrated your 1st wedding anniversary recently. How has the year been for you and has the label of marriage changed anything?

Patralekhaa: It has been quite nice. Both of us were busy working, we took a trip to Italy and Raj also had three releases this year.

Rajkummar: We were always very responsible towards each other. The only thing (after the wedding) is now I can call her my wife.

Patralekhaa: I think that we were always very solid and we were committed to the relationship. Nothing has changed. We were friends and soulmates and we are still soulmates and friends. But it’s a grounding factor, for sure.

What is the key to your successful relationship?

Rajkummar: I think our love for each other and the friendship that we share with each other. And there’s a lot of understanding between us also because we are in the same profession. We understand each other really well. There are times of course when I’ve discussed a few ideas with her if I’m confused about something. She’s my go-to girl.

Tell us something about Patralekhaa the person her fans and followers do not know.

Rajkummar: Patralekhaa as a person is a lot of fun and she is one of the most intelligent girls that I know. I was telling somebody earlier that not just me, but our friends also go to her for guidance or for some advice they need about something. She’s the one who’s got a lot of clarity.

Something about Rajkummar?

Patralekhaa: We all know that Raj is very dedicated to his work. But he’s also very dedicated to people and to relationships. That’s a rare thing nowadays.

Which Bollywood film title would you use to define your love story?

Rajkummar: I think I just said it doesn’t happen too often so I would call it 1942: A Love Story (laughs) because it’s so old, so traditional.

What is new about the Fashion Tour this year?

Raj: I think it is more inclusive and diverse. It is way cooler, younger and relevant.

What’s next for both of you on the work front?

Patralekhaa: I have a series with Amazon called Gulkanda and another one with Disney+ Hotstar called Aar Ya Paar. There are a couple of films lined up as well.

Rajkummar: There is Bheed with Anubhab Sinha and Bhumi Pednekar, Guns & Gulaabs with Raj and DK, and Mr and Mrs Mahi.

