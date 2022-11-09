Rajkummar Rao Confirms Stree 2, Hints at Possible Horror Universe With Bhediya Star Varun Dhawan

It was during Diwali when Rajkummar Rao shared a photo with Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and director Amar Kaushik, along with the caption, “Hain tayaar hum!" Now, during a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, when Rajkummar Rao was questioned about his collaboration with Varun and Ayushmann in Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe, the actor said that it totally depends on the makers. However, according to him, it will be an exciting project. “I think they (makers) will have to take that decision but yes definitely there is a possibility of getting this horror universe made. It will be exciting," he explained.

Previously, while promoting Bhediya, it was Varun Dhawan who opened up about Dinesh Vijan’s wish on creating a series of horror movies. It is important to note that confirmation about the creation of the horror movie universe is yet to be confirmed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik

During the same interaction, director Vasan Bala highlighted how Ayushmann Khurrana’s project Bala with Dinesh Vijan wasn’t a horror movie. To which, Rajkummar replied, “Bala toh nahin aa payega horror mein. But haan kuch aur kar lenge uske saath, Ayushmann ke saath tab tak kuch aur ho jayega, I am sure. But yeah, it’s exciting. I would love to be a part of it."

Apart from that, the 38-year-old actor also opened up about the second instalment of the much-acclaimed film, Stree. He said, “Hopefully, Stree 2 will happen soon," but did not elaborate on it.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram a few days ago to share a BTS video of the dance track Thumkeshwari. She stated in the video that she will begin filming for Stree 2 soon. The actress revealed that “Stree is back" and expressed how happy she is to be back on set. She added, “It’s so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Vasan Bala’s comedy-drama film Monica, O My Darling. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi in lead roles. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on November 11, 2022.

