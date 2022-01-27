Rajkummar Rao Deletes Mirror Photo of Wife Patralekhaa After Netizens Call it Bizarre

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who tied the knot last year in November in Chandigarh, never miss a chance to tease their fans by posting adorable pictures of themselves. Ever since the two started dating, they have never shied away from PDA, and have often expressed their love in public. And, now, when the couple is enjoying their marital bliss, they have continued to keep up with the trend. Though Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s posts are usually loved by their fans, a recent picture shared by the actor had left the fans bewildered. Soon after the snap got trolled, Rajkummar removed it from his Instagram timeline.

On January 26, Rajkummar shared a sizzling picture of his wife clicked by him. In the snap, you can spot Rajkummar, wearing a red and black chequered shirt, clicking the mirror selfie while looking at his lady love. While some of their fans showered compliments on the duo, there were many who were baffled by her pose. “What a dirty brain I have", “Ok, that’s confusing" and “It took me two minutes to understand the picture", were some of the comments on the now-deleted post.

The pic was Rajkummar’s first snap of 2022 with Patralekhaa, as he had last shared a photo with her in December. In the picture, the two are seen having a jolly time while playing in the mud. Rajkummar captioned the adorable click, “You are my friend, You are my love, You are my heart, You are my lover." The post was made on December 15, which marked the couple's one month anniversary.

Currently, Rajkummar is busy with the promotion of his upcoming movie – Badhai Do, along with Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer reveals that the two actors will be seen playing the role of a gay and lesbian persons, entangled in a marriage of convenience. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhai Do will be out in theatres on February 11.

