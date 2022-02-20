Rajkummar Rao Drops Love Filled Picture With Wife Patralekhaa As He Sends Her Birthday Wishes; Check Here

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most romantic Bollywood couples. The two actors tied the knot last year and never fail to leave their fans in complete awe with their adorable pictures. On Sunday, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and dropped a love-filled picture with his wife Patralekhaa as he sent her birthday wishes. In the picture, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can be seen looking into each others’ eyes. Needless to say, the two look absolutely stunning. Sharing the picture, Rajkummar wrote, “Happy birthday @patralekhaa. I LOVE YOU" and dropped a red heart emoji. Patralekhaa was also quick to reply. “I love you babyyyy," she wrote.

Check out Rajkummar Rao’s picture here:

Several friends and celebrities also took to the comment section of Badhaai Do actor and sent wishes to his wife. “Happy birthday you pretty pretty girl," Bhumi Pednekar wrote. Gaurav Gera and Archana Puran Singh among others also wished Patralekhaa.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Chandigarh in November last year. Several pictures and videos from their wedding went viral on social media. In a heart-warming video, Rajkummar Rao was also seen asking Patralekhaa to put sindoor to his forehead.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in Badhaai Do along with Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was based on same-sex relationships and the concept of lavender marriage. It presented how Rajkummar and Bhumi, who are homosexuals, decided to marry each other so that they can live like flatmates while being in a relationship with their respective partners. However, the struggle begins when their families ask them to have kids!

Apart from this, Rajkummar will be next seen in Tushar Hiranandani’s untitled movie which will be a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist. Reportedly, Rajkummar Rao will begin shooting for the film in July this year.

