Rajkummar Rao on Why Patralekhaa Applied Sindoor to Him: 'I Will Never See Somebody Below Me' | Exclusive

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, HIT: The First Case. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead and is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film will hit theatres on July 15. Ahead of the release of the movie, News18 Showsha got a chance to interact with the actor. We talked to Rajkummar about a number of things including his marriage to Patralekhaa.

When Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with Patralekhaa in November last year, he had also asked his ladylove to apply Sindoor to his forehead. While the gesture left many impressed and in complete awe, we asked Rajkummar if he also faced social media trolling because of the same. To this, the actor mentioned that he does not read comments and revealed that the gesture was not planned but very impulsive.

Advertisement

“No, not really. I didn’t really read all the comments but I know a lot many people picked it up and a lot of articles were being written, in a good way. People appreciated that and it was something that was very impulsive. None of us planned it. I am somebody who really believes in equality and will never see somebody below me. We both are equal and that’s how it should be. So, yeah, it was very impulsive and wasn’t planned. I am glad it happened and I am hoping that somewhere it stuck people’s hearts," he told News18 Showsha.

Advertisement

During the interaction, the 37-year-old actor also talked about playing an intense character in HIT: The First Case. When asked if it is difficult to play such a role on-screen, Rajkummar shared that no character is easy as far as an actor is doing it for his/her own progress. “It is. It could have been easy to just fake it but that’s not who I am. I really like to prepare a lot for my character, like to go deep down his psyche and work on the physical aspects. But I enjoyed it," he said.

Advertisement

“I won’t say whether it is easy or tough, I will say every character is tough, it depends upon how you see it, and what your intentions are with that character. As long as you are doing it for yourself, you want to push yourself as an actor, then you take it seriously and it’s not easy," Rao added.

Rajkummar Rao was also asked if back-to-back releases in theatres add pressure on him before the HIT: The First Case release. The actor refused and said, “I think that has always been the case, even before the pandemic there were so many releases. In 52 Fridays, we make 100s of movies every year. That pressure has always been there but you have to choose your battles."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.