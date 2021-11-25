Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa 'Dance Like There is No Tomorrow' in New Wedding Pics

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shared a string of photographs sharing a glimpse of the fun he had with his actress wife Patralekhaa during their wedding celebrations that took place this month. Rajkummar took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he shared two pictures. The photograph featured the star couple dancing together and having a blast on the dance floor. For the caption, Rajkummar wrote: “Dance like there is no tomorrow."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa turned their 11-year long relationship into a forever commitment on November 16, as the duo tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Chandigarh. Instead of having a standard reception party, the duo celebrated their wedding night in a unique way. They hosted a ‘pyjama party’ for close friends and family. Though, pictures from their wedding continue to trend, here is a glimpse of the crazy night.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is like family to both Patralekhaa and Rajkummar, shared a sneak peek into the pyjama party. Posting a fun-filled picture of herself with the newly married couple, Farah wrote how Patralekhaa and Rajkummar’s wedding was the only one where she could wear her “nighty and rubber chappals." The filmmaker further mentioned, “I still have a hangover."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have together worked in films such as Citylights and the web show Bose: Dead/Alive.

(With IANS inputs)

