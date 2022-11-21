Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Paul Look Their Stylish Best as They Walk the Ramp for the First Time as a Couple

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul have a love story that seems straight out of a fairy tale. After being together for almost a decade, the actor couple tied the knot last year. Recently, they marked their first appearance together at a fashion show as a couple and walked the ramp as showstoppers. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were in Kolkata on November 19 to attend a fashion show where they walked the ramp together for the first time as a couple.

They donned the work of designers Shantnu and Nikhil who showcased ‘Pride in Bringing Twists in Traditions’ —a collection that embraces the Cricketing Spirit of India. It was curated with the iconic Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of the Indian Women’s National Cricket Team. Besides Harmanpreet, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa walked the ramp looking their stylish best.

They were at the 16th Edition of the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour powered by Fashion Design

Council of India. It kicked off with its first show in Kolkata on November 19, 2022, at The Royal Calcutta Golf Club. Ace designers Shantnu and Nikhil, together with Harmanpreet Kaur brought alive the concept of ‘Pride in Bringing Twists in Traditions’ by unveiling a magnificent collection called ‘Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club’ from their blockbuster bridge-to-luxury brand ‘S&N by Shantnu Nikhil’ that captured the spirit of our most beloved game, Cricket.

‘Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club (SNCC)’ is built on India’s passion for cricket and the lifestyle promise of superstar

cricketers of today. Sports has always been a strong virtue of the S&N design philosophy, and to create a unique

cricket collection that brought twists to traditional cricket-inspired fashion wear, the designer duo collaborated

with Harmanpreet Kaur, a modern-day cricket icon. The fashion show was a celebration of the vibrant and evolving expressions of ‘Pride & Authenticity’ of the youth of India. SNCC has been created for the younger, fashion-forward generation of today.

Harmanpreet Kaur herself being part of the new generation of cricketers who score centuries and feature in ad campaigns with equal aplomb, further uplifted the youthful spirit of the evening. The contemporary lineup on the show was dedicated to preserving the nostalgic and yet stylistic hallmarks of cricket, on a canvas of season-friendly fabrics like flat knit and premium silks. Crisp athletic-chic-inspired details that bring together style with function were a key highlight. From essential sartorial pieces like the genteel retro-doused varsity jackets, suave crested sweatshirts, sweater vests, and classic and yet elevated cropped polos to classic accessories – neckerchiefs, sneakers, bucket hats, belts; SNCC infiltrated the evening with a vision of easygoing everyday dressing and a jolt of youthful swagger.

Talking about Rajkummar Rao, the actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Monica, O My Darling. Next he will be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi and Bheed. Patralekhaa, on the other hand, will be seen in Phule, Wild Wild Punjab and Gulkanda Tales.

