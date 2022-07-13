Rajkummar Rao Recalls Receiving News of Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Calls It Heartbreaking

Actor Rajkumar Rao recently reminisced about the moment he received the unfortunate news of his ‘Kai Po Che’ co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The two of them not only shared a strong camaraderie behind the silver screen but also became really good friends during their time on the sets of Abhishek Kapoor’s adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s ‘The Three Mistakes Of My Life’.

The HIT actor expressed that the sudden and shocking demise of Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘heartbreaking’ for him. The day of the tragic incident, the actor received a call from a journalist on his landline number who eventually broke the news to him. That rendered Rao in a state of shock and disbelief. Kai Po Che also featured Amit Sadh in a prominent role. The buddy-sports drama film received quite a positive response from critics and fans alike when it was first released in February 2013.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging in his apartment under mysterious circumstances. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating the case since then. Even after two years, his fans remember him fondly for the myriad roles the actor played during his stint in the Television and Movie Industry.

His last movie ‘Dil Bechara’ which was an adaptation of John Green’s ‘The Fault in Our Stars was released on an OTT platform. The film also featured Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead. Upon its release, the movie garnered mixed reviews from the audience.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Rao is all set for the release of his film ‘HIT: The First Case’ alongside Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the actor would portray a police officer suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder(PTSD). The movie is an official Hindi remake of a 2020 Telegu film of the same name.

